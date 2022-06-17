LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – FOX 16’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group, Inc., is celebrating its 26th year in serving communities across the country.
Every year, Nexstar holds the Founder’s Day of Caring, where employees from all over the country do projects to help organizations.
On Friday, KARK employees volunteered at the Little Rock Animal Village, 6th Street clean-up and Dunbar Community Gardens.
At the Little Rock Animal Village, FOX 16 employees showed some love to animals looking for a forever home. During the 6th Street clean up the area had litter pick up and beautification projects, while Dunbar Gardens provided the space for employees to help with urban agriculture.
For more information on Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring, visit the company’s website.