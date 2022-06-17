LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – FOX 16’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group, Inc., is celebrating its 26th year in serving communities across the country.

Every year, Nexstar holds the Founder’s Day of Caring, where employees from all over the country do projects to help organizations.

On Friday, KARK employees volunteered at the Little Rock Animal Village, 6th Street clean-up and Dunbar Community Gardens.

At the Little Rock Animal Village, FOX 16 employees showed some love to animals looking for a forever home. During the 6th Street clean up the area had litter pick up and beautification projects, while Dunbar Gardens provided the space for employees to help with urban agriculture.

Today we took a break from the newsroom and volunteered at Dunbar Gardens. #NexstarNation #NexstarCares pic.twitter.com/blgdZNYRHR — FOX16 News (@FOX16News) June 17, 2022

I don’t think this should count as volunteering, it was too fun! Dunbar Garden is a fantastic gem we have in Little Rock teaching about sustainability in our community. #NexstarNation #NexstarCares pic.twitter.com/rtbcd4jpTG — Carmen Rose (@CarmenRoseWx) June 17, 2022

Had so much fun volunteering at Little Rock Animal Village today for Nexstar’s Founders Day of Caring. #NexstarNation #NexstarCares pic.twitter.com/jW96tLX8bV — Greg Yarbrough (@GregYarbrough) June 17, 2022

Today, #NexstarNation is giving back. It’s our founder’s day of caring. At @KARK & @FOX16, we are working from Little Rock Animal Village, Dunbar Community Garden, and 6th Street. I had a great morning with @GaryBurton_JR & Bri showing #NexstarCares! pic.twitter.com/ix49oLPv1u — Neale Zeringue (@NealeZeringue) June 17, 2022

For more information on Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring, visit the company’s website.