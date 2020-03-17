Living Well: Woman loses 30 lbs, credits Baptist Health program for living a new healthy lifestyle

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– A woman with a family history of onset diabetes is taking control of her health through a nutrition program. Margaret Douglas, 71, has lived in the capital city all her life. She’s actually explored more of her hometown in one year than ever before.

“They armed me with the ability to go out and start walking again that was one of my passions before,” says Margaret Douglas.

Margaret credits the Baptist Health Community Outreach. “Aim For A Healthy Weight” is a six class program that tackles nutrition, cooking and exercise. The goal is to help people lose or maintain a healthy weight and live a healthy lifestyle.

“We are not buying sweets like we used to, so there’s a bakery somewhere that misses me,” she says.

Margaret and her husband would normally go out to eat several times a week. Now, she’s cooking at home and experimenting with new foods and spices.

“Step out of your comfort zone. Buy something that looks a little different, I’ve never tried this before and taste it, you might like it,” says Margaret.

Registered dietitian Lindsey Green says what makes this program so successful are the people who keep each other accountable.

“They’re really able to glean tips and tricks and just how to overcome certain barriers,” says Lindsey Green, Registered Dietitian.

Lindsey also likes to put things into perspective for participants such as how much sugar is actually in a bottle of Dr. Pepper or Gatorade. It’s a hands on learning experience.

“If there is someone who’s never tried kale before, then I encourage them to go to the station that has that ingredient so they can actually get their hands on it, learn how to use it, learn how to cook with it, and then go home and take that skill and teach it to their family,” says Lindsey.

Since signing up October 2018, Margaret is seeing results. She’s down 30 pounds, cooking at home more and walking all over town averaging 30 miles a week.

“I feel great. I feel great,” says Margaret.

There are several programs planned for the year. You can learn more about them here: https://www.baptist-health.com/community-initiatives/