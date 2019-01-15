Living Well: Child Counseling

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you’ve noticed your child acting differently or something is bothering them, but you can’t seem to get to the root of the problem, Baptist Health offers counseling.

Susanne Brunner explains what happens in therapy sessions and some of the issues doctors find.

This doctor’s office hopes to create a sense of comfort to children who come in.

“Often times a child can’t articulate what’s wrong. They just know something is wrong,” says Charles Chamblee, Behavioral Services Clinical Director.

Baptist Health Dr. Charles Chamblee works with kids to help them identify problems they’re experiencing and how to deal with it.

“That may be behaviors, that may be them having outbursts of anger, or that may be them not sleeping well, or them not eating well,” says Dr. Chamblee

A big component in Dr. Chamblee’s sessions is called play therapy.

He lets the child play with toys and just chat to help them feel comfortable.

Like this game of Jenga used for this simulation that has questions written on each piece.

“We want them to be able to settle down, and to be able to interact with us in a way that is not threatening.”

Most of the children he visits with are going through life changes, such as going to a new school, moving to a new home, a divorce, or a family member went to college.

“It doesn’t have to be the death of somebody or some large tragic event, it could just be the normal progression of life’s circumstances,” he says.

How long a child needs to be in therapy really depends on the child.

Some are in session once or twice, some go for several months.

Doctor Chamblee says he gives them coping skills to work on and grow from there.

“Try to put yourself in your child’s shoes,” says Dr. Chamblee.

And if you can, help prepare your child for those life changes.

They work with school age children and older because at that age, they’re able to interact with doctors.

If you’d like to learn more, you can call the behavioral services clinic at 487-6010.