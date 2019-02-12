Living Well: Saved from amputation

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local woman is moving forward on the right foot thanks to Baptist Health.

Angela Driskill is a wound care specialist who works with a lot of patients at Baptist Health.

In the case of 96-year-old Shirley Lee…

“We see her very frequently to clean her wounds to remove the dead tissue,” says Angela Driskill.

She came to Dr. Driskell with a tetanus infection 10 years ago.

She was diagnosed with a peripheral arterial disease.

In some cases, people have to amputate their legs.

“She wanted to live with her legs the rest of her life and she would not have them amputated,” says Angela Driskill.

But Shirley was determined to save them.

“They have been with me these many years and I’m going to hold on to them a little while longer,” says Shirley Lee.

Dr. Driskell says the disease is painful and hard to treat. If there’s no blood flow, skin can’t grow. But it doesn’t stop Shirley from moving forward.

“I don’t get a chance to walk as far as I once have, but I can still walk 2 or 3 blocks if I take my time,” says Shirley.

At one point, doctors didn’t think Shirley would ever get well.

“We would work with them to maintain her wounds and keep them from getting infected, manage her pain and tried to keep her from losing her legs,” says Angela Driskill.

But she did; one step at a time.

“I’ve got so much to be thankful for.”

Shirley never gave up on her legs.