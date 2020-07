LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Fox 16 is partnering with Little Rock Family Dental Care for our new campaign, Mask Up, Arkansas!

From now through August, send us your pictures of you having fun and staying safe in your personal protective equipment, and you could see yourself on FOX16 News at 9 or fox16.com!

Send your photos to pics@fox16.com and share on social media using #MaskUpAR.