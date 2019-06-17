NexstarCares reaches out to Little Rock community programs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Reaching out to the community was the goal of a special event Monday for Fox16 and its sister station KARK.

Our Founder’s Day of Caring celebrated the 23rd anniversary of our parent company Nexstar Broadcasting.

It was all about giving back and this year volunteer crews from our stations headed to the Arkansas School for the Deaf, the Arkansas School for the Blind and the Billy Mitchell Boys & Girls Club.

“I enjoy having y’all here, it’s really fun,” says Morgan Neal, 12-years-old. “I’m an only child and this is a place where I can have fun in the summertime and not just be cooped up at home.”

“I like this place, I’ve been here since last year,” adds Bryan Stroub, 10-years-old.

At the boys and girls club we had about 150 kids to entertain. Different activities were in every room like art, games, a ping-pong tournament and a very intense game of kickball.

“Any way we can impact their day, make it a better day, improve their lives and steer them in the right direction for the future is just always a good thing,” says Matt Larkan, Athletic Director. “The art room has been really packed all morning, there has just been a bunch of kids in there doing an art project and there’s a lot of kids out playing kickball too.”

“I think it’s fun for the community to all come to one place and have fun together and do things,” continues Neal.

At the schools for the blind and deaf, Team 20 crews helped take inventory of Braille books.

“Working on shelving books, inventorying books, pulling books for next school year,” says Jena McDonnell, Director of Data and Reporting.

“We are always deeply appreciative of community help,” adds James Caton, Superintendent of Arkansas School for the Blind.

Everyone had a busy and meaningful day and our stations are already looking forward to doing the community project again neat year.