NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Hispanic and Latino population is vastly growing in the North Little Rock community and so are the resources.

The organization Seis Puentes broke ground Tuesday on a new building where they will continue their mission of providing valuable resources to their community.

Shovels dig into the dirt declaring new growth and new beginnings for one organization in North Little Rock.

“When we started with Seis Puentes, we were at 2 to 3% of our community that was Hispanic, now we are looking at 10% of our community being Hispanic,” Seis Puentes Executive Director Raul Fernandez said.

“He can’t really tell you how fast it’s growing but he definitely sees that the community is growing,” Junier Martinez, a man who goes to Seis Puentes, said.

Seis Puentes provides people like Junier Martinez with English classes, art classes, a city id program, a food pantry and so much more.

“When I see people walk into our doors, I see my parents and of course that can be for things like English lessons or all of the great services we are talking about, but it’s also just fellowship,” Fernandez said.

Junier Martinez said he moved to North Little Rock from Nicaragua.

Martinez said he’s glad to see that the organization is growing to meet their needs, and he is most excited about new opportunities.

Laura Mirtinez Gutierrez also attends classes at Seis Puentes and said she can envision a new building and a new future.

“It’s a great opportunity for growth in all of the areas for the community,” Guiterrez said.

The total cost of the building renovation is going to be just under $300,000.

They do have some grant money from the city, and they are currently fundraising the remainder of the amount.