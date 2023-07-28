LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pulaski County law enforcement is getting some backup on the streets, with extra eyes in communities with help from truck drivers.

Waste Management announced on Friday a new program called “Waste Watch.”

It’s a partnership with local authorities to keep communities safe.

Drivers usually travel routes at times when neighbors are away from home or asleep and can help watch out for any suspicious activity.

Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde said the consistency of these routes is an asset to public safety.

“They see our neighborhoods from the same perspective, the same kind of truck, you know, every route,” Hyde said.

If drivers see something strange, they can then contact someone at a local partner, like the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Little Rock Police Department, or Sherwood Police Department.

About 60 drivers have already been trained, with hopes to add more.