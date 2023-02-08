Yield: 18 servings, 96 calories per serving

Ingredients:

1 lb of chicken

2 cups of bread crumbs

4 eggs

Favorite seasoning – ex. Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning

Directions:

  1. Pre-heat oven to 375.
  2. Spray a low-calorie/low-fat greaser on cookie sheet.
  3. Cut chicken breast in half and then into (3-5) strips.
  4. Beat the 4 eggs in a bowl and mix the bread crumbs and seasoning of your choice in a separate bowl.
  5. Dip chicken in eggs, then into bread crumb mix and repeat. Place on cookie sheet.
  6. Once you have double-coated all the chicken, place in the oven for 25 minutes.
  7. After they are cooked, you can toss in your favorite sauce or just eat!

