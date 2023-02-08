Yield: 18 servings, 96 calories per serving
Ingredients:
1 lb of chicken
2 cups of bread crumbs
4 eggs
Favorite seasoning – ex. Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning
Directions:
- Pre-heat oven to 375.
- Spray a low-calorie/low-fat greaser on cookie sheet.
- Cut chicken breast in half and then into (3-5) strips.
- Beat the 4 eggs in a bowl and mix the bread crumbs and seasoning of your choice in a separate bowl.
- Dip chicken in eggs, then into bread crumb mix and repeat. Place on cookie sheet.
- Once you have double-coated all the chicken, place in the oven for 25 minutes.
- After they are cooked, you can toss in your favorite sauce or just eat!
