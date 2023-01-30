Ingredients:

2 Fresh Avocados

Pack of Ranch Dip Mix

1 Cup Greek Yogurt (plain)

2 Tablespoons Lime Juice (about 1 lime)

2 Tablespoons Parsley, Chopped

1 Tablespoon Green Onions, Chopped

Knife

Cutting Board

Food Processor or Blender

Directions:

Start by mixing your ranch dip mix with the greek yogurt until well blended. Set aside.

Chop up the parsley and green onions and place into the greek yogurt mixture.

Cut your lime and squeeze all of the juice into the yogurt mixture.

Cut and core your avocados. I cut mine into small cubes so it would be easier to blend.

Place everything (including your cut avocados) into a food processor or blender and blend until you reach a smooth consistency.

Pour into a bowl then chill for several hours. Once chilled, serve it up with fresh vegetables and enjoy!

