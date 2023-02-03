Yield: 16 servings, 169 calories per serving

Ingredients:

1 container (368 gs ea.) whole wheat bagel thins

1 cup traditional pizza sauce

16 oz mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup sliced red bell pepper

2 tablespoons black olives

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
  2. Cut the bagels in half and lay on a baking sheet.
  3. On top of each bagel, spread on pizza sauce, making sure to cover all spots.
  4. Top with cheese and toppings.
  5. Bake approximately 10 minutes or until cheese and meat are bubbly.

