Yield: 16 servings, 169 calories per serving
Ingredients:
1 container (368 gs ea.) whole wheat bagel thins
1 cup traditional pizza sauce
16 oz mozzarella cheese
1/2 cup sliced red bell pepper
2 tablespoons black olives
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
- Cut the bagels in half and lay on a baking sheet.
- On top of each bagel, spread on pizza sauce, making sure to cover all spots.
- Top with cheese and toppings.
- Bake approximately 10 minutes or until cheese and meat are bubbly.
