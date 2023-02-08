Yield: 8 servings, 143 calories per serving
Ingredients:
1 can of reduced fat crescent rolls
2 cups of strawberries
1 cup blueberries
1 banana
2 kiwi
1 container of fat free cool whip
Cinnamon to taste
Directions:
- Turn cupcake tin upside down and place a rolled out crescent roll on the bottom of each cup to create a bowl, and sprinkle with cinnamon. Bake on suggested temperature and length of time.
- Let cool for 5 minutes
- Then fill with your favorite fruits and top with cool whip
Click here to get more healthy Big Game snack recipes from Baptist Health.