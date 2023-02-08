Yield: 8 servings, 143 calories per serving

Ingredients:

1 can of reduced fat crescent rolls

2 cups of strawberries

1 cup blueberries

1 banana

2 kiwi

1 container of fat free cool whip

Cinnamon to taste

Directions:

  1. Turn cupcake tin upside down and place a rolled out crescent roll on the bottom of each cup to create a bowl, and sprinkle with cinnamon. Bake on suggested temperature and length of time.
  2. Let cool for 5 minutes
  3. Then fill with your favorite fruits and top with cool whip

Click here to get more healthy Big Game snack recipes from Baptist Health.