Yield: 24 servings, 65 calories per serving

Ingredients:

Carb balance tortillas

1 lb lean ground beef 90% lean or higher

1 package of taco seasoning

1 diced tomato

Shredded lettuce

1/2 cup of reduced-fat cheese

1 onion

Directions:

  1. Pre-heat oven to 350.
  2. Cut tortillas into fours. Using a cupcake tin upside down, place ¼ tortilla in the spaces and sprinkle with your choice of seasoning. Place in oven for 8-10 minutes.
  3. Place ground beef in frying pan with 1 cup of water and ½ diced onion. Cook until brown. Drain water and grease.
  4. Add taco seasoning and another 1 cup of water. Set to simmer.
  5. Once tortillas and ground beef are cooked, fill mini shells with one tbsp of meat, ½ tbsp of cheese and assorted veggies.

    Click here to get more healthy Big Game snack recipes from Baptist Health.