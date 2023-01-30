Yield: 24 servings, 65 calories per serving
Ingredients:
Carb balance tortillas
1 lb lean ground beef 90% lean or higher
1 package of taco seasoning
1 diced tomato
Shredded lettuce
1/2 cup of reduced-fat cheese
1 onion
Directions:
- Pre-heat oven to 350.
- Cut tortillas into fours. Using a cupcake tin upside down, place ¼ tortilla in the spaces and sprinkle with your choice of seasoning. Place in oven for 8-10 minutes.
- Place ground beef in frying pan with 1 cup of water and ½ diced onion. Cook until brown. Drain water and grease.
- Add taco seasoning and another 1 cup of water. Set to simmer.
- Once tortillas and ground beef are cooked, fill mini shells with one tbsp of meat, ½ tbsp of cheese and assorted veggies.
