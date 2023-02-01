Yield: 24 servings
Ingredients:
4 oz. cream cheese, softened
1/4 c. sour cream
1 1/2 c. shredded mozzarella
1/4 c. Parmesan cheese
1 c. canned artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
1 (10) oz. package frozen spinach, drained and chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 tube crescent dough
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Grease a mini muffin tin with cooking spray.
- In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, 1 cup mozzarella, Parmesan, artichokes, spinach, and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
- Flour your work surface, roll out crescent dough, and pinch seams together. Cut into 24 squares. Place squares into muffin tin slots and spoon 1 tablespoon of dip into the dough. Top with remaining mozzarella.
- Bake until pastry is golden and cheese is melted, about 15 minutes.
Click here to get more healthy Big Game snack recipes from Baptist Health.