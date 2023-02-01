Yield: 24 servings

Ingredients:

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

1/4 c. sour cream

1 1/2 c. shredded mozzarella

1/4 c. Parmesan cheese

1 c. canned artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

1 (10) oz. package frozen spinach, drained and chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 tube crescent dough

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Grease a mini muffin tin with cooking spray.
  2. In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, 1 cup mozzarella, Parmesan, artichokes, spinach, and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
  3. Flour your work surface, roll out crescent dough, and pinch seams together. Cut into 24 squares. Place squares into muffin tin slots and spoon 1 tablespoon of dip into the dough. Top with remaining mozzarella.
  4. Bake until pastry is golden and cheese is melted, about 15 minutes.

