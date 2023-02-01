Yield: 8 servings, 190 calories per serving
Ingredients:
1 cup, shredded whole milk mozzarella cheese
24 large mushrooms
1 pound of mild Italian sausage
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Hollow out each mushroom cap, reserving scrapings.
- Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir sausage, onion, until sausage is browned and cooked through, 4 to 6 minutes. Drain and discard grease; return sausage mixture to skillet.
- Stuff each mushroom cap with sausage mixture and place on a baking sheet.
- Bake stuffed mushrooms in the preheated oven for 12 minutes. Sprinkle 1 ounce mozzarella cheese over mushrooms and bake until mushrooms are cooked through and cheese is melted and bubbling, about 3 minutes.
