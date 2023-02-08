Yield: 6 servings, 77 calories per serving
Ingredients:
2 sweet potatoes
Paprika
Garlic powder
Salt and pepper
Olive oil
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Line a sheet tray with parchment.
- Cut sweet potatoes into strips/fries.
- In a large bowl, toss sweet potatoes with just enough oil to coat. Sprinkle with seasonings.
- Spread sweet potatoes in single layer on prepared baking sheet, being sure not to overcrowd. Bake until sweet potatoes are tender and golden brown, turning occasionally, about 20 minutes. Let cool 5 to 10 minutes before serving.
