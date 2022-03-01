(NBC Today) – Tuesday marks the end of Mardi Gras and a time when folks flood the streets of New Orleans in droves for the grand finale of carnival celebrations. Fat Tuesday, which falls on March 1 this year, honors the Christian holiday beginning on Jan. 6 (Three Kings Day and the twelfth day of Christmas) and continues until the day before Ash Wednesday (and the start of Lent).

