1 (8 oz) package cream cheese softened to room temperature

1/4 cup mayo

1 cup sour cream

1 cup sharp cheddar cheese shredded

½ (7 oz) can fire roasted green chilies drained

4 slices bacon cooked and crumbled

1 (1 oz) package dry ranch salad dressing mix

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Tortilla chips