Chex™ Merry Green Mix

Grab your mixing bowls and get ready to fill them up with a colorful Christmas snack.

If you love Chex™ cereals, Bugles™ corn snacks and candy-coated chocolates, this recipe is for you!

INGREDIENTS:

5 cups Rice Chex™ or Corn Chex™ cereal

1 package (11 oz) white vanilla baking chips

36 Bugles™ original corn snacks

3 tablespoons red decorating sugar

2 tablespoons green decorating sugar

2 tablespoons green nonpareils

2 tablespoons green jimmies

1 1/2 cups green candy-coated chocolate candies or candy-coated chocolate peanut candies

3 tablespoons red heart candy sprinkles, if desired

PREPARATION:

Line 2 large rimmed cookie sheets with waxed paper. Add cereal to large bowl.

In small microwavable bowl, microwave 1 cup of the chips uncovered on Medium (50%) 1 to 1 1/2 minutes, stirring after 30 seconds, until melted and smooth. One at a time, dip pointed end of each corn snack into melted chips to coat top two-thirds of each, allowing excess to drip off. (If necessary, reheat mixture 5 seconds at a time as needed for dipping consistency.) Sprinkle coated snacks with red sugar. Place snacks on one of the cookie sheets in single layer; let stand about 20 minutes or until set.

Add remaining chips to bowl with remaining melted chips; microwave uncovered on Medium (50%) 1 to 1 1/2 minutes, stirring after 30 seconds, until melted and smooth. Add green sugar; stir well. Pour on top of cereal in bowl; stir well to coat evenly. Transfer to remaining cookie sheet, spreading mixture apart. Immediately sprinkle with green nonpareils and jimmies; let stand about 20 minutes or until set. Carefully break apart into bite-size pieces.

In large serving bowl, mix coated cereal, corn snacks, chocolate candies and heart sprinkles.

TIPS

Store in covered container at room temperature.

Rice Chex™ or Corn Chex™ cereal will work in this mix. Heart candy sprinkles are sold in the baking aisle or a specialty crafts store.

SOURCE: https://www.chex.com/