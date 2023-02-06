KLRT - FOX16.com
Posted: Feb 6, 2023 / 10:00 AM CST
Updated: Feb 2, 2023 / 02:25 PM CST
4 ripe avocados, cubed
2 tsp. cilantro, chopped
½ tomato, chopped
1 Tbsp. chopped sweet white onion
4 Tbsp. lime juice
Garlic powder
Salt
Mash together and serve
