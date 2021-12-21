Make honey-baked salmon — instead of ham — for the holidays

Ingredients:

1 (1¼-pound) salmon fillet, cut into four 2½- to 3-inch pieces
kosher salt
1/4 cup unsalted butter
1/4 cup dark brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
2 tablespoons honey
thinly sliced oranges, for serving (optional)
smoked flaky salt, for serving (optional)

Preparation:

  1. Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat the oven to 300 F degrees and prepare a large sheet pan with parchment paper.
  2. Place the salmon onto a cutting board and pat dry with a paper towel on both sides. Place the salmon skin-side down on the sheet pan and season with salt.
  3. Place a small pot over medium heat and add the butter, brown sugar, ground cinnamon, ground ginger, paprika, grated nutmeg and allspice. Cook for 3 minutes, or until the butter is completely melted and the sauce slightly thickens.
  4. Evenly spoon the brown sugar sauce over each piece of salmon. Once the salmon is coated with the brown sugar sauce, drizzle honey onto each piece.
  5. Place the salmon into the oven and bake for 15 to 18 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 125 F to 130 F and the salmon is just opaque in the center.
  6. Once the salmon is cooked, allow it to rest for 10 minutes before serving. Garnish with orange slices and a sprinkle of smoked flaky salt, if desired.

