Make honey-baked salmon — instead of ham — for the holidays

Ingredients:
1 (1¼-pound) salmon fillet, cut into four 2½- to 3-inch pieces
kosher salt
1/4 cup unsalted butter
1/4 cup dark brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
2 tablespoons honey
thinly sliced oranges, for serving (optional)
smoked flaky salt, for serving (optional)
Preparation:
- Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat the oven to 300 F degrees and prepare a large sheet pan with parchment paper.
- Place the salmon onto a cutting board and pat dry with a paper towel on both sides. Place the salmon skin-side down on the sheet pan and season with salt.
- Place a small pot over medium heat and add the butter, brown sugar, ground cinnamon, ground ginger, paprika, grated nutmeg and allspice. Cook for 3 minutes, or until the butter is completely melted and the sauce slightly thickens.
- Evenly spoon the brown sugar sauce over each piece of salmon. Once the salmon is coated with the brown sugar sauce, drizzle honey onto each piece.
- Place the salmon into the oven and bake for 15 to 18 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 125 F to 130 F and the salmon is just opaque in the center.
- Once the salmon is cooked, allow it to rest for 10 minutes before serving. Garnish with orange slices and a sprinkle of smoked flaky salt, if desired.