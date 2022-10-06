Ingredients:

1 premade 9” crust (graham or chocolate cookie)

1 1/2 cup chocolate ganache (made from 3/4 cup chocolate of your choice, 3/4 cup heavy cream)

2 8 oz. blocks of cream cheese, softened

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tub of cool whip

Note: Make ganache ahead of time by warming cream and adding chocolate. Stir to combine. Allow to come to room temperature or chill slightly.

Directions:

Cream together the cream cheese, powdered sugar, and salt.

Add in chocolate ganache and continue mixing until light and fluffy.

Fold in the cool whip with a spatula.

Pour mixture into crust and allow to chill 2-4 hours before serving.

Garnish with berries, chocolate curls or caramel sauce.

Recipe from Kelli Marks, owner of Sweet Love bakery.