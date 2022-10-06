Ingredients:
1 premade 9” crust (graham or chocolate cookie)
1 1/2 cup chocolate ganache (made from 3/4 cup chocolate of your choice, 3/4 cup heavy cream)
2 8 oz. blocks of cream cheese, softened
1/2 tsp salt
1 cup powdered sugar
1 tub of cool whip
Note: Make ganache ahead of time by warming cream and adding chocolate. Stir to combine. Allow to come to room temperature or chill slightly.
Directions:
Cream together the cream cheese, powdered sugar, and salt.
Add in chocolate ganache and continue mixing until light and fluffy.
Fold in the cool whip with a spatula.
Pour mixture into crust and allow to chill 2-4 hours before serving.
Garnish with berries, chocolate curls or caramel sauce.
Recipe from Kelli Marks, owner of Sweet Love bakery.