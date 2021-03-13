Ready for St. Patrick’s Day? Try this recipe for slow cooker corned beef and cabbage

(WGN) – It’s the last weekend to stock up before St. Patrick’s Day. If you’re not sure what to serve, check out this delicious slow cooker recipe for corned beef and cabbage:

Ingredients:

1 corned beef brisket, 3-5 lbs

3 carrots peeled and cut into large chunks

3/4 lb small red or yellow potatoes, halved

1/2 head green cabbage cut into wedges

3 tablespoons butter

1 clove garlic minced

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

salt and pepper to taste

Horseradish and/or grainy mustard for serving (optional)

Instructions: