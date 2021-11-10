Shrimp & Andouille Sausage Gumbo

Ingredients:

1/4 pint dark roux

5 lbs. small shrimp, peeled and de-veined (Note: always use fresh shrimp, if you can get them, but frozen shrimp is fine too. Small baby shrimp is best or you can mix a little medium shrimp with the small if desired.

3 quarts seafood stock

1/4 cup vegetable oil

2 cups chopped onions

1 cup chopped celery

1 cup chopped bell pepper

1⁄8 cup diced or minced garlic

1⁄2 lb sliced andouille sausage

3/4 cup sliced green onions

Sea Salt

Cajun Seasoning

Cooked White Rice

Directions:

In a large stockpot, add a little cooking oil then scoop in the dark roux, and mix until the mixture is smooth and melted. When the roux melts, add in the onions, celery, bell pepper, and garlic. Sauté for about 15 minutes on medium or until vegetables are soft.

Add the andouille sausage, blend it well into the vegetable mixture and sauté another 2-3 minutes. Slowly add the hot seafood stock, one scoop at a time, while stirring constantly. Bring to a low boil, reduce to simmer, and cook for about 30 minutes. Add additional stock if necessary for volume. Add green onions. Season to taste using salt and Cajun Seasoning.

Fold shrimp and reserved oyster liquid into the gumbo. Return to a low boil and cook for approximately 5 minutes. Adjust seasonings and serve over cooked rice.

Note: Some people like to put boiled eggs in their gumbo. Boil the eggs in another pot, peel them, and cut them in half; then lightly stir the eggs into the gumbo.

(Recipe provided by FOX16 E-Media Creative Director Elizabeth McGuire, a Southwest Louisiana native)