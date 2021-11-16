S’mores Sweet Potato Pie

(NBC Today/Jocelyn Delk Adams) – In my family, there is no Thanksgiving without a really good sweet potato pie. So this year, I’m taking a classic sweet potato pie to the next level. My recipe is full of indulgent fall flavors with an extra dose of everyone’s favorite campfire treat: s’mores! Thanksgiving is the ultimate pie holiday and this is truly a dream dish for pie lovers.

Ingredients

FOR THE CRUST

2 cups graham cracker crumbs

2 tablespoons granulated sugar (optional)

1/2 cup butter, melted

FOR THE FILLING

1 (15-ounce) can sweet potato puree

2 eggs, plus 1 egg yolk, room temperature

1¼ cups dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup whole milk

FOR THE GANACHE AND MARSHMALLOW TOPPING

1 cup chocolate chips

5 to 6 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

Large marshmallows

Preparation:

FOR THE GRAHAM CRUST:

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Whisk together graham cracker crumbs and sugar, if using, until combined in a large bowl. Pour melted butter into the mixture and mix together until crumbs are well coated. Pour the mixture into a 9-inch pie plate and press down into the plate and around the sides. Bake for 10 minutes to set. Remove from oven, then preheat the oven to 375 F while you work on the filling.

FOR THE FILLING:

4. In the bowl of a stand mixer or using a hand mixer and large mixing bowl, combine the sweet potato purée, eggs, dark brown sugar and vanilla. Beat on medium speed until combined. Add the cornstarch, cinnamon, salt, ginger, nutmeg and cloves. Beat again until combined.

5. Next, add the heavy cream and milk. Whisk on medium-low speed until smooth and fully combined.

6. Pour the sweet potato filling into the pre-baked crust. To avoid any overflow, fill the crust three quarters of the way. Cover the edges of the pie dish with aluminum foil to keep the crust from burning. Transfer the pie into the oven and bake for 25 minutes. Check the pie and bake for an additional 15 minutes, until the pie is mostly set with a slight wobble in the middle.

7. Remove pie from the oven and transfer it to a wire rack to cool completely before adding topping, at least 3 hours.

FOR THE GANACHE AND MARSHMALLOW TOPPING:8.

In a microwave-safe bowl, add chocolate chips and whipping cream.9.

Microwave on high for about 1 minute, stirring at 20-second intervals. 10.

Whisk together until completely combined and smooth. Let cool for about 5 to 10 minutes before using.11.

Using a small spatula, spread chocolate ganache over the top of the set pie.12.

Top chocolate with marshmallows, then torch marshmallows until they are perfectly toasted. You can also broil the marshmallows in the oven, watching to ensure they just begin to brown but do not melt too much.