Ingredients:

1 (6- to 7-pound) fully cooked, bone-in smoked picnic ham

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

4 cloves garlic, smashed

1 cup coarsely chopped onion

4 teaspoons fresh ginger, minced

2 teaspoons Chinese five spice powder

2 star anise pods

1 tablespoon dry mustard

4 cups diet cola

1 cup kumquat marmalade, divided

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon finely chopped cilantro

bitter greens, such as arugula, dandelion or turnip greens, for serving

Preparation: (Click here to watch the preparation video)