Ingredients:
1 (6- to 7-pound) fully cooked, bone-in smoked picnic ham
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
4 cloves garlic, smashed
1 cup coarsely chopped onion
4 teaspoons fresh ginger, minced
2 teaspoons Chinese five spice powder
2 star anise pods
1 tablespoon dry mustard
4 cups diet cola
1 cup kumquat marmalade, divided
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1 tablespoon finely chopped cilantro
bitter greens, such as arugula, dandelion or turnip greens, for serving
Preparation: (Click here to watch the preparation video)
- Remove some of the salt in the smoked ham by cooking in a stockpot over medium heat for 30 minutes in enough water to cover.
- Remove the ham from the water, dry it with paper towels and set aside to cool.
- Once cooled, trim the fat layer down to about 1/4-inch.
- Using a sharp knife, score the ham by cutting 1/3-inch lines through the fat layer across the ham, about 1 inch apart.
- Turn the ham and repeat cutting crosswise to make a tic-tac-toe pattern.
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Heat the vegetable oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the garlic, onions and ginger, and sauté for 2-3 minutes, until the onions are translucent.
- Stir in five spice powder, star anise, dry mustard, diet cola, 1/2 cup marmalade, red pepper flakes and cilantro. Reduce the heat to low, and simmer for 15 minutes.
- Add ham and spoon a generous amount of the liquid over the ham.
- Put the lid on the Dutch oven, place it in the preheated oven, to cook.
- Open the lid and baste ham with the liquid about every 15-20 minutes while cooking.
- Cook for 1¼ to 1¾ hours, or until the meat is tender but still moist.
- Transfer the ham from the Dutch oven to a broiler rack.
- Strain the liquid from the Dutch oven into a medium saucepan over medium heat, and simmer for 30 minutes, or until the liquid becomes syrupy.
- Remove from heat and whisk in the remaining 1/2 cup kumquat marmalade.
- Place the ham under an oven broiler for 5-7 minutes, or until the skin begins to char slightly.
- Transfer from the broiler to a serving platter and pour the syrup over them. Serve over bitter greens of choice.