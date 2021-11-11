Thanksgiving: Quick Turkey Gravy

(NBC Today) – This easy gravy is great if you don’t have drippings from your turkey.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter, cut into about 8 pieces

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

4 cups pan drippings or 4 cups chicken stock

Salt, to taste

Preparation:

If using drippings from turkey pour drippings into fine mesh strainer then allow the drippings to cool a bit so that the fat rises to the top and starts to solidify. Use a spoon to remove fat. If you don’t have enough drippings to equal 4 cups add enough stock until you have 4 cups of drippings. In a large saucepan melt 1/2 cup butter over medium-low heat. Sprinkle in the black pepper then slowly add in the flour, constantly to combine. After a few minutes the flour will be well incorporated into the butter. Slowly begin to pour in the drippings and/or broth into the pan, whisking constantly. Allow the gravy to cook for several minutes, so that it can thicken up. Season with salt to taste. Serve immediately or keep on very low heat until you’re ready to serve.

Recipe by: Elizabeth Heiskell via NBC Today