What will be included on your Thanksgiving menu?
Many Americans will agree that a traditional Thanksgiving dinner includes roast turkey, turkey stuffing/dressing, gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, macaroni and cheese, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. The list goes on for some people who add on other family favorites.
Any of the items on the traditional list can be cooked any number of ways. Whatever the case, cooking the holiday meal is a big chore. To get you started, check out these Thanksgiving recipes (from NBC’s Today Show) to see which ones you’d like to make for your holiday table.
Stuffing/dressing
Southern Cornbread Dressing
Bread Stuffing with Turkey Sausage
Apple Walnut Stuffing
Gravy
Cranberry sauce
10 cranberry sauce recipes for Thanksgiving
Vegetables
Balsamic-Honey Roasted Carrots
Creamy Mashed Potatoes
Pumpkin, Bacon, and Crispy Sage Mashers
Spicy Collard Greens
Maple-Roasted Acorn Squash
Casseroles
Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Shallots
Crispy Sweet Potato Bake
Southern-Style Mac and Cheese
Desserts
Pumpkin Pie
Pecan Pie
Patti LaBelle’s Sweet Potato Pie