What will be included on your Thanksgiving menu?

Many Americans will agree that a traditional Thanksgiving dinner includes roast turkey, turkey stuffing/dressing, gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, macaroni and cheese, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. The list goes on for some people who add on other family favorites.

Any of the items on the traditional list can be cooked any number of ways. Whatever the case, cooking the holiday meal is a big chore. To get you started, check out these Thanksgiving recipes (from NBC’s Today Show) to see which ones you’d like to make for your holiday table.

Stuffing/dressing

Southern Cornbread Dressing

Bread Stuffing with Turkey Sausage

Apple Walnut Stuffing

Gravy

Quick Turkey Gravy

Cranberry sauce

10 cranberry sauce recipes for Thanksgiving

Vegetables

Balsamic-Honey Roasted Carrots

Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Pumpkin, Bacon, and Crispy Sage Mashers

Spicy Collard Greens

Maple-Roasted Acorn Squash

Casseroles

Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Shallots

Crispy Sweet Potato Bake

Southern-Style Mac and Cheese

Desserts

Pumpkin Pie

Pecan Pie

Patti LaBelle’s Sweet Potato Pie