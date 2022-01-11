Valentine’s Day Treats: Peanut Butter Dessert Pizza

Ingredients:

1⅓ cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1/2 cup smooth Jif peanut butter, divided

1 cup brown sugar

1 whole egg

2 cups mini marshmallows

1/2 cup candy-coated chocolates

1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips

TECHNIQUE TIP: Mixing is easy to do by hand if the butter is melted and the peanut butter is slightly warmed. It’s best to leave a 1-inch crust when placing the marshmallows on the unbaked cookie pizza. Pull the cookie dough out of the oven when the edges are slightly golden and the marshmallows look puffed and toasty. Let cool for at least 15 minutes before cutting to avoid a gooey mess.

SWAP OPTION: Top this with anything you have in your pantry — chopped candy bars, sprinkles, you name it!

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Coat a pizza pan with cooking spray. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside. In a large bowl, stir the melted butter, 1/4 cup peanut butter, brown sugar and egg with a wooden spoon until well-combined. Scrape the bowl with a rubber spatula. Add the flour mixture all at once and stir just until combined. Use a rubber spatula (or your hands!) to spread the mixture over the pizza pan in an even layer. Pile the mini marshmallows onto the cookie crust leaving a 1-inch border around the edges of the cookie, like a pizza crust. Bake for 15-20 minutes, until the edges are lightly golden and the marshmallows are lightly toasted on top. Meanwhile, fill a small piping bag or heavy-duty zip-top bag with 1/4 cup of peanut butter. Remove the pizza from the oven and immediately sprinkle the candy-coated chocolates and chocolate chips over the marshmallows. Let cool for at least 15 minutes. Slice a small hole in the corner of the plastic bag. Using a back and forth motion, drizzle the remaining peanut butter on the top. Slice like a pizza and enjoy warm or allow to cool completely.

