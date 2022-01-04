Valentine’s Day Treats: Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Valentine’s Day is coming soon and if you’re planning to treat your sweetheart with home-baked goodies, you’ll need to start rounding up some recipes.

Cookies and cakes are popular choices for the holiday of hearts.

Here’s a recipe for Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies you can put on your list.

Ingredients:

1 cup smooth peanut butter

1 cup sugar

1 large egg

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Line a cookie sheet with a Silpat silicone mat or parchment paper. In a medium bowl, stir together the peanut butter, sugar and egg until completely combined. Drop the dough, one spoonful at a time, onto the prepared cookie sheet. Leave the dough as is, or take a fork and lightly press into the top of the cookie horizontally, then vertically, to create a checkered pattern. If you’d like to add chocolate chips, or any other candy, gently press them into the tops of the cookies before baking. Bake the cookies for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the tops are golden and the bottoms are lightly browned. Let them cool for 10 minutes before handling and serving.

SOURCE: NBC Today