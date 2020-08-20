Jimmy McGill

Chris Dickie serves as Chief Executive Officer at Natural State Recovery Centers, a substance abuse treatment center in Little Rock. Working closely with state leaders, he is assisting in efforts to innovate and redesign substance abuse treatment in Arkansas. When not running the center, he is involved in recovery advocacy. He visits prisons, school districts, and other organizations around the country speaking about various addiction recovery topics. He has also been featured as a guest writer in the Democrat Gazette covering topics around Medication-Assisted Treatment and the importance of Peer Recovery. Active in the community, Dickie serves on a governor appointed council dealing with prevention and treatment. In the past, he was Vice President of the Wolfe Street Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people recover from alcoholism and addiction. He was also named to Arkansas Business’ “20 In Their 20s” list in 2010 and "40 in their 40s" in 2020.