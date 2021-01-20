Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
Black History Month
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Why was purple significant at the inauguration?
Arkansas leaders wish President-elect Biden well as he takes the Oath of Office
Live
WATCH: Lady Gaga sings national anthem at Biden’s inauguration
Video
Teen whom Biden befriended as fellow stutterer releasing children’s book
Storm Team
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Lions agree to terms with Saints’ Dan Campbell to be coach
Top Stories
The Latest: NHL postpones at least two more Carolina games
Baseball Hall of Famer Don Sutton Dies at Age 75
Video
Colts QB Rivers, 39, retires from NFL after 17 seasons
Thomas to go on training program after anti-gay slur
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
The Recovery Clinic 1-13-21: Blake Polston, Director of M18 Recovery
Recovery clinics
Posted:
Jan 20, 2021 / 10:50 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 13, 2021 / 02:45 PM CST
Trending Stories
Inauguration prop bets: How long will Biden’s address last?
Full list: All the pardons and commutations issued by President Trump in 2021
Phase one power plant project underway in Hot Springs
Video
Watch Live: 2021 Inauguration Day: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take office
Live
Now that he’s out of office, what’s next for Donald Trump?