Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
$8 million expansion being made for Jefferson Regional Cancer Center
Cuomo signs bill legalizing recreational marijuana in New York
Jonesboro police investigate fatal shooting
Former Hogs head coach Chad Morris hired for Allen Eagles in Texas
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Indians not allowing headdresses, painted faces at games
Top Stories
Former Hogs head coach Chad Morris hired for Allen Eagles in Texas
LEADING OFF: Crowds back on opening day, Cole starts season
UConn’s Paige Bueckers is AP women’s player of the year
Maryland’s Brenda Frese is the AP women’s coach of the year
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
The Recovery Clinic 3-24-21: Chelsea McGill and Grant Lee
Recovery clinics
Posted:
Mar 31, 2021 / 10:55 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 24, 2021 / 01:35 PM CDT
Trending Stories
TikTok star was on phone with fiancee during storm when tree limb fell on car and killed her
Special Report: Bigfoot Sighted In FOX16 News Report?
Video
North Little Rock Police identify suspects in Sunday night shooting on West 22nd Street
Interactive Radar
Arkansas Storm Team