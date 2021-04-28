Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Back-to-front airplane boarding procedures increase risk of COVID-19 exposure, study finds
Feds execute warrant at Rudy Giuliani’s NYC home: AP Source
Showers/storms, a few severe, possible Wednesday & Thursday
Video
Body lying on Bentonville street prompts shooting investigation
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
NFL seeks return to normalcy with draft on Lake Erie shores
Top Stories
AP Source: WR Antonio Brown returning to Bucs on 1-year deal
More tests and still more questions about the Tokyo Olympics
AP Top 25 Podcast: NFL draft preview for 2022, CFP expansion
Kentucky Derby to have 1st Black jockey since 2013
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
The Recovery Clinic 4-21-21: Carrie Williams (Reentry Program for Arkansas)
Recovery clinics
Posted:
Apr 28, 2021 / 10:55 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 21, 2021 / 12:45 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Police video shows California man died after police pinned him down
Arkansas Storm Team
Police ID victims in deadly double shooting at North Little Rock apartment
In late-night session, Arkansas General Assembly pass reworked bill nullifying federal gun laws
Video
Monday Night Mystery Case Update: Kaniya Weddle
Video