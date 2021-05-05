The Recovery Clinic 4-28-21: Tenesha Barnes & Joycelyn Pettus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The former "19 Kids and Counting" reality star Josh Duggar should be released from custody and allowed to return home to take care of his family, according to his attorneys, Travis Story and Justin Gelfand, who filed a response in opposition to the government's motion for pretrial detention on Tuesday, May 4.

Duggar, 33, is charged in a two-count indictment alleging one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Duggar has pleaded not guilty to both counts.