The Recovery Clinic 5-5-21: Recovery Specialist Kelli McHughes, Searcy Police Department

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — By the time a nursing home resident could say two words about her deteriorating health, "it burned," it was too late as she died the following day, April 27, 2020.

Belinda Kay Burns, 56, of Fort Smith, may have been indicating that the "burn" was ants that ravaged her body. Fort Smith Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived the previous day to take her to Mercy Hospital ER.