Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
DC museums welcome visitors with new COVID-19 safety guidelines
Tracking the Tropics: How accurate are hurricane season forecasts?
Live
Flash flooding continues after days of rain slam the Natural State
Conway Fire Department: Grenade found while utility companies were digging
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Bail on hold for Virginia Tech player charged with murder
Top Stories
Pacers fire Bjorkgren as coach after just 1 season
Sweat against Washington persuading players to get vaccine
Nadal drops set, beats Schwartzman to reach French Open SF
No Cheers: Tokyo Olympic Village considering ban on alcohol
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
The Recovery Clinic 6-2-21: Guest host Ashley Costa with Stacey Franks, Peer Recovery Support Specialist at Counseling Services of Jacksonville
Recovery clinics
Posted:
Jun 9, 2021 / 10:55 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 2, 2021 / 02:18 PM CDT
Trending Stories
FOX 16 Investigates: Woman files lawsuit hoping for policy change surrounding PIT maneuvers
Video
Interactive Radar
Conway Fire Department: Grenade found while utility companies were digging
Arkansas Storm Team
WATCH: Former Arkansas prosecutor Kelly Ward talks new motion filed by Chauvin attorney
Video