The Recovery Clinic 7-21-21: Nicky Ploudre, Real Talk Recovery Host

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Things are quiet in the Atlantic basin as we wrap up the second month of this year's hurricane season, but we don't expect it to stay that way for long.

August and September are typically the most active months of the Atlantic hurricane season, so we expect to see activity pick up in the coming weeks. And while things have been quiet since Hurricane Elsa, we are still on track to have an above-average season this year.