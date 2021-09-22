The Recovery Clinic 9-15-21: Patti Yager, Wolfe Street Foundation Peer Specialist

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – Lawmakers in Washington agree that raising the debt limit is necessary, to prevent dire consequences to the U.S. Economy. Still, Congress is unable to come to an agreement to ensure the government can pay its debt. Democrats in the house approved a combined bill yesterday that would avoid a government shutdown and raise the debt limit, while Republican senators agree with both of those goals they said they won't support this bill.