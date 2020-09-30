The Recovery Clinic 9-23-30

UAMS AR-Connect is a comprehensive program created to provide care to all Arkansans dealing with a variety of mental-health issues, from substance abuse disorders to mental illnesses ranging from anxiety and depression to bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Arkansans struggling with mental illness but unable to find a suitable provider in their community no longer have to go lacking for professional care. AR-Connect provides assistance via telephone and tele-video virtual visits that can be accessed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. No referral is necessary; anyone needing help will find it only a phone call away.