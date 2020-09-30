Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Trump to hold rallies in Wisconsin areas labeled COVID-19 ‘red zones’ by White House task force
UCA head coach previews battle with FCS powerhouse North Dakota State
Video
Fearless Friday Plays of the Week: Week 5
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
UCA head coach previews battle with FCS powerhouse North Dakota State
Video
Top Stories
Fearless Friday Plays of the Week: Week 5
Video
NASCAR at long last adds schedule variety with 2021 changes
Injuries keep Clevinger, Lamet off Padres’ wild-card roster
NFLPA asking teams to change all fields to natural grass
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
The Recovery Clinic 9-23-30
Recovery clinics
Posted:
Sep 30, 2020 / 12:36 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 30, 2020 / 12:36 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Little Rock Police Chief files civil rights lawsuit
Commission on Presidential Debates to make format changes following first Trump-Biden debate
UPDATE: Man injured after shooting in Little Rock Tuesday morning
Man wanted on suspicion of capital murder extradited back to Jefferson County from Kansas
City of Little Rock, LRPD officially files appeal against former Officer Charles Starks