Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Police: 24-year-old man punches LRPD officer unconscious at traffic crash
Hurricane Delta makes landfall south of Cancùn. Significant Threat for Louisiana Gulf Coast.
Jacob Blake out of hospital and in rehab in Chicago, report says
Harris-Pence debate: What you need to know, how to watch
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
A moment of rest finally arrives at the NBA Finals
Top Stories
Indians’ Francona underwent several surgeries during season
The Latest: OVC sets spring football sked, starting Feb. 21
Trades start heating up at NHL draft as Penguins deal Murray
Patriots cancel practices amid reports of new positive test
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
The Recovery Clinic 9-30-20
Recovery clinics
Posted:
Oct 7, 2020 / 11:55 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 30, 2020 / 12:45 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Police: 24-year-old man punches LRPD officer unconscious at traffic crash
Man injured in Little Rock shooting
Arkansas Crime Watch: Woman killed on Stanley Drive identified, Pastor arrested on drug charges, thieves caught on camera breaking into music store, Big Rock Fun Park robbed
Video
Mayflower Police Department asking for video of Thursday’s fatal accident on I-40
Beebe police warn of caller scam
Video