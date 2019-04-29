Sow the seeds of safety

The new school year is fast approaching and kids around the country are getting their supply lists for the classroom. One item not on theirlist – but that should be a top priority – is an updated vaccination record. The facts around immunizations provide overwhelming evidence that vaccines are an integral part of your child’s healthcare. In fact, vaccines play a critical role in protecting our children from illnesses, some of which can be life-threatening. By educating yourself about your child’s vaccines and the recommended immunization schedule, you can do your part to keep both your child and their classmates safe from preventable sickness and disease. Learn more about the role immunizations play in your child’s health, from pre-k to kindergarten to senior year.

Before the age of 6, it is recommended that children receive immunizations for 14 different diseases, and for good reason. Every year, numerous unvaccinated infants and young children are hospitalized due to preventable diseases. Before a child can attend public or private school, Arkansas requires the following vaccines: poliomyelitis, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (DTaP), measles, rubella, mumps, hepatitis B, hepatitis A, rotavirus, Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), pneumococcal conjugate (PCV13) and varicella (chickenpox).