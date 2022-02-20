LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A well-known community figure made a public appearance this weekend to highlight people who are working to improve their communities.

Entrepreneur Robert “Say” McIntosh presented the individuals from different generations with certificates at the lot at Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and Daisy Bates.

That is the site of the Mock Cemetery he created in the 1990s.

The small business honorees are William Woods, Jr. who owns Uncle T’s convenience store at that corner, and Ron Settlers, proprietor of Sims Barbeque on Broadway.

Two North Little Rock High School students are also being honored by Stop the Violence for their volunteering work and positive attitudes.

Those honorees are aspiring boxer Mark Grimes, Jr., and artist Keshawn Robinson.

Several other community leaders joined Say McIntosh and the honorees, including Derotha Webb McIntosh.