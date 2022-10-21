LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There’s an old saying, that if it’s not planted it can’t grow and if it can’t grow then it can’t feed.

The same can be said for the Oak Forest Community Garden, which has been a working garden since the 1990s.

It was all green thumbs on deck Friday, with more than 180 volunteers doing weeding, tilling and building additions to the garden that grows food to feed people in the surrounding community.

Work and additions completed Friday will increase the garden’s capacity by fifty percent.

The garden not only feeds people in the university district but also donates food to area food pantries and educational programs that help people learn how to grow their own food.