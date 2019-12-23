Nick Walters joined FOX16 as a Digital Sports Reporter in December 2019.

Nick grew up in Dallas-Fort Worth and attended the University of Texas at Austin. He began traveling Texas in 2017, freelancing for FOX Sports Southwest and local stations. Nick spent two years as editor-in-chief of video website The Old Coach, covering high school sports statewide. He has contributed to ESPN Radio, 247Sports, and CBS Sports Digital. Nick’s previous stop in television was a KING 5 Seattle after graduating from college a year early in 2019.

In his short career, Nick has covered pro sports, college sports, bowl games, and a whole lot of Friday night lights. His work has been featured on SportsCenter, Bleacher Report, among other national platforms. Nick now calls Little Rock home, reporting on Razorbacks, Red Wolves, and much more across Arkansas.

Nick’s trademark is blending conventional storytelling and creative media, differentiating his sports reporting with unique production values. He’s passionate about using his platform to offer student-athletes exposure and to shed light on special figures in local athletics.

Why Nick is most excited to be on the FOX16 team is the opportunity to touch Arkansans with the many untold sports stories that their state has to offer.

In his free time, Nick can be found following his teams as a sports nut, diving into film as a movie buff, or exploring Little Rock and the Natural State at large alongside his dog.

Fun Facts About Nick Walters:

• Nick’s career began with a green screen in his bedroom. A kid with a deep-seated love for sports, he hosted and produced his own shows through high school.

• Nick was once a college football recruit. An All-State offensive tackle selection in Texas, he hung up the cleats and picked up a microphone.

• Nick has strong ties to New York State. A New Yorker in times past, he’s lived Upstate as a Syracuse University student and in the city as a Hofstra University sportscasting camp instructor.

