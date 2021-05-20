Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Trio of high school girls fight fires for small volunteer fire department
Video
Chicago mayor defends granting interviews to only Black and brown journalists
Video
Man shot during argument with girlfriend in Baxter County
Early childhood teacher’s assistant facing multiple child porn charges, FBI looking for potential victims
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Hoyer disappointed with Cubs’ COVID-19 vaccination rate
Top Stories
Indian Wells tennis returns to California desert in October
Swan song? Biles gearing up for one more Olympic ride
Photo shoot nearly causes crash during Indy 500 practice
IndyCar inks extension with series title sponsor NTT
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Core Chiropractic