1 injured in Jonesboro shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. - Police are investigating an early Friday morning shooting that left one injured.

Around 1:40 a.m. Jonesboro police officers were called about a fight in the Mango's Cafe parking lot. Officers at the scene heard gunshots and more calls were made regarding the shots, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.

A male victim with gunshot wounds was found in the parking lot of Backyard Burgers. Officers began treating his wound until EMS took over treatment and was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown, authorities say.

No suspect has been arrested at this time. Several casings were found at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call Jonesboro Police.