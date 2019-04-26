100+ marijuana plants confiscated during Johnson Co. bust

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. - Law enforcement agencies seized over 100 marijuana plants during a drug bust Monday in Coal Hill.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas Game and Fish, and the Coal Hill Police Department were all involved in the search at the 1600 block of Hwy 64 East.

Authorities found 117 marijuana plants along with drug paraphernalia and various devices used in the aid of cultivation within the illegal growing operation.

The seized plants were at early stages of growth and were discovered outside and inside the home.

One woman was arrested at the scene, with additional warrants for arrest possibly being acquired at the end of the investigation, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

[Pictured: Standing - (L) Chuck Beavers, Arkansas Game & Fish; (R) Detective Buddy Beavers, Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Kneeling - Bailey Hunstable, Coal Hill PD]