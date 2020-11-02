14-year-old boy shot, critically injured while in vehicle on Arkansas River Bridge Sunday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A 14-year-old boy is injured after he was shot while in a vehicle on the Arkansas River Bridge Sunday night.

According to a Little Rock police report, officers were sent to a hospital to respond to a call of a shooting just occurred around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

LRPD officers say in the report they found a boy with a gunshot wound in the back seat of a vehicle.

LRPD officers also noted in the report a handgun was also found in the floorboard behind the driver’s seat.

According to the police report, the driver and another passenger told the officers they left a duplex at the 1000 block of East 11th in North Little Rock and shortly after they merged onto Interstate 30, they were shot at while crossing the Arkansas River Bridge.

According to a news release from Arkansas State Police (ASP) the shooting happened as the car the victim was in pulled onto the Interstate 30 access ramp at Broadway in North Little Rock.

State police say the shooting was reported to them at 10:20 p.m.

According to ASP, the shooting suspect was in a yellow Dodge Challenger.

According to Arkansas State Police, the teen was critically wounded.

State troopers of the Highway Patrol Division and Special Agents of the Criminal Investigation Division are working together to search for suspects and a vehicle connected to the shooting incident, according to ASP.

